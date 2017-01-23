65 Daesh terrorists killed, 194 targets hit by Turkey in northern Syria

65 Daesh terrorists have been killed as part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, the military said on Monday.

According to a statement by the military, a total of 194 positions belonging to the terrorists have been shelled, destroying hideouts, defense positions, command centers, weapons and vehicles.

Meanwhile, six headquarters, seven hideouts and a bomb-laden vehicle have also been destroyed by Turkish airstrikes in Bab and Bzagah regions.

Coalition jets also hit Daesh targets in Tadif, Abu Jabbar and Uwayshiyah regions and destroyed a tank, an arms-laden vehicle, three other vehicles and a mortar.

Some 25 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and 12 mines were destroyed by explosive ordinance teams in a span of 24 hours, adding up to 3,113 since the beginning of the operation, while 55 mines were also detonated.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkey declared that is was exercising its rights of self-defense codified under the U.N. Charter Article 51 and launched Operation Euphrates Shield.

A National Security Council press release (Nov. 30, 2016) stated that the operation's objectives were to maintain border security and confront Daesh terrorism within the framework of the U.N. charter. It also emphasized not allowing the PKK terrorist organization along with its affiliates, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and People's Protection Units (YPG), to establish a corridor of terror on Turkey's doorstep.