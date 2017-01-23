Two PKK terrorists killed in southeast

Two PKK terrorists were killed Saturday in counterterrorism operations in southeastern Mardin province, according to police sources.



Counterterrorism units from the Mardin Provincial Police Department raided a shelter in the Artuklu district, according to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media. A second terrorist was also killed in the district of Kızıltepe. Officials have launched operations to capture terrorists in the region.



The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said on Friday over the course of the last week, 78 PKK terrorists were killed and weapons and equipment, including mortars and bomb-making gear, were destroyed. Two members of the security forces were killed and another two wounded.



In the meantime, more than 10,000 PKK terrorists have been killed or apprehended in counterterror operations and 5,500 weapons, 652,000 rounds of ammunition, over 142 tons of explosives and 15,000 bombs have been recovered.



The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 and since has been responsible for the deaths of approximately 1,100 security personnel and civilians, including women and children.