1,864 Daesh terrorists killed since beginning of Op. Euphrates Shield, mil. says

1,864 Daesh terrorists have been killed in northern Syria since the beginning of Operation Euphrates Shield, the military said in a statement on Saturday.

A total of 228 residential districts equaling up to 1,880 kilometers of land have been liberated from Daesh terrorists since the start of al-Bab offensive on December 9, the statement said.

"Suflaniyah and Qabr el-Mukri districts have been taken under control" the statement said, noting that the operation continues to proceed to take control of al-Bab city.

The military noted that Turkey also takes precautions to stop potential attacks by elements of the PKK and its Syrian offshoot Democratic Union Party (PYD) to the east of Afrin and West of Manbij.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,332 Daesh terrorist targets have been destroyed since the start of the operation, the military added.

14 Daesh terrorists have been killed, 197 targets have been shelled on the 158th day of Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, the military said in a different statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, Turkish jets also hit terrorist positions in al-Bab and Bzagah, destroying 17 buildings and an ammunition depot belonging to Daesh terrorists.

A total of 62 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were destroyed by explosive ordnance disposal teams.

The total number of IEDs destroyed since the beginning of the operation has reached 3,344, the statement added.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield on Aug. 24, 2016 after declaring that it was exercising its rights of self-defense, protected under the U.N. Charter Article 51.



A National Security Council press release from Nov. 30, 2016 stated that the operation's objectives were to maintain border security and confront Daesh terrorism within the framework of the U.N. Charter. It also emphasized not allowing the PKK terrorist organization, along with its affiliates, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG), to establish a terror corridor on Turkey's doorstep.