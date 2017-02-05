33 Daesh terrorists killed, 4 injured by Turkish airstrikes, shelling in northern Syria

Thirty-three Daesh terrorists have been killed, four terrorists have been wounded by shelling and airstrikes carried out on the 166th day of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, the military said in a statement on Sunday.

A total of 220 targets belonging to the terrorists have been shelled, destroying hideouts, defense positions, command centers, weapons and vehicles.

39 targets have been hit by airstrikes, destroying 32 buildings, three headquarters, an ammunition depot, two bomb-laden vehicles.

Meanwhile, 24 improvised explosive devices have been detonated by explosive ordnance disposal teams, adding to a total of 3,680 since the beginning of the operation.

The Turkish military continues to take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

Another statement, released later on Sunday, revealed that Abu Khalid al-Urduni, the so-called Daesh-appointed governor of al-Bab, was killed during anti-terror operations carried out on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Al-Urduni's death news surfaced after Turkish military sources obtained the congratulatory address sent by Daesh's so-called Raqqa governor to the newly appointed governor of al-Bab.

In his letter, the terrorist congratulates the newly appointed al-Bab governor, by wishing him all the best in his new position, and in the war against ''apostates,'' and the ''allies of the West.''

On the other hand, the so-called Raqqa governor asks the so-called newly-appointed al-Bab governor to find a specific traitor in Raqqa and punish him, while also noting that the traitor in question is the main person responsible for the heavy Daesh losses over the past week.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is supporting Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group.

The military action is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.