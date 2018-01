12 killed, over 260 injured in collision in South Africa

Two trains have collided in South Africa's Gauteng province and 200 people are being treated for injuries, local media reported Tuesday.

The trains crashed in the town of Germiston east of Johannesburg.

The incident came after a deadly crash last week between a truck and a train in Free State province that killed 19 people and wounded hundreds others.

Russel Meiring, a spokesman for emergency services, told news channel eNCA that so far there were no fatalities.