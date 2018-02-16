Ethiopia declares state of emergency amid wave of nationwide strikes

Ethiopia on Friday declared a state of emergency one day after Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn announced his resignation, state media reported.

"A state of emergency has been declared as of now," Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said, citing a decision by the Council of Ministers.

The Council of Ministers stated that they called the emergency because the protests have caused injuries and the loss of lives, the displacement of citizens, the destruction of properties, attacks based on ethnic lines and threats against the constitutional order of the county. The statement did not say how long the emergency will be in effect.

On Thursday Prime Minister Desalegn announced his surprise resignation. He had been prime minister since 2012.

The prime minister's resignation followed a wave of strikes and demonstrations successfully demanding the release of more opposition leaders.

More than 6,000 political prisoners have been freed since January as the government has struggled to placate discontent.