Mali to hold run-off presidential elections after first round failed to produce winner

DAILY SABAH WITH REUTERS
ISTANBUL
Published
Cameras are set up in front of a campaign poster of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita ahead of a press conference of his campaign team on July 30, 2018 in Bamako. (AFP Photo)
Mali's presidential election will go to a second round after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita won 41 percent of the vote, the Ministry of Territorial Administration said in a statement on Thursday

Opponent Soumaila Cisse won 17 percent of the vote.

They will meet in a runoff vote later this month.

Keita was hopeful to win a second term. The 73-year-old, who was elected in 2013, faced 23 candidates in the first round.

Keita's main challenger was 68-year-old Cisse, his rival in 2013, who has criticized the president for not addressing Mali's rising insecurity.

