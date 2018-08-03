Mali to hold run-off presidential elections after first round failed to produce winner

Mali's presidential election will go to a second round after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita won 41 percent of the vote, the Ministry of Territorial Administration said in a statement on Thursday

Opponent Soumaila Cisse won 17 percent of the vote.

They will meet in a runoff vote later this month.

Keita was hopeful to win a second term. The 73-year-old, who was elected in 2013, faced 23 candidates in the first round.

Keita's main challenger was 68-year-old Cisse, his rival in 2013, who has criticized the president for not addressing Mali's rising insecurity.