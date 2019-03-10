Tunisia's health minister resigns after 11 newborns suddenly die

Tunisia's health minister has resigned after 11 newborns suddenly died in a hospital in the capital, Tunis.

The official news agency TAP reported that Prime Minister Youssef Chahed accepted the late Saturday resignation of Abderraouf El-Sherif.

Chahed has ordered an investigation into the sudden deaths of the infants and vowed to hold those responsible accountable.

Eleven newborns were reported dead on Thursday and Friday at Rabta hospital, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

Preliminary findings revealed that the deaths were "likely caused by septic shock resulting from blood infections," the ministry said.

The Tunisian prosecutor's office has also ordered a judicial investigation into the deaths to be opened.

Tunisia's powerful labour union has called for the circumstances behind the infants' deaths to be revealed. In a statement, the Tunisian General Labour Union called for transparency in the ongoing investigations and letting the people of Tunisia know the truth.