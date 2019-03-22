Turkish Red Crescent sends aid to cyclone-hit Africa

The Turkish Red Crescent will lend a helping hand to the cyclone-hit countries in southern Africa, the aid group said Wednesday.

The Red Crescent will send humanitarian aid to areas in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe that were hit by cyclone Idai, it said in a statement.

Head of the Turkish Red Crescent Kerem Kınık said the first team of experts will arrive in Beira, Mozambique, the area hardest hit by the cyclone.

He said the team will distribute aid to the needy. "In order to heal the wounds of the countries hit by the cyclone, where the death toll is rising every day, we will also start an aid campaign," he added.

The 150-year-old Turkish Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in the country, helping people in need with an international network. Turkey is among the world's top aid donors. Last year, the organization delivered humanitarian aid to more than 23 million people around the world.