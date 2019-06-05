Death toll in military crackdown on Sudan protesters rises to 60

Organizers of the pro-democracy protests in Sudan say the death toll across the country since the violent dispersal of their sit-in in Khartoum earlier this week has increased to 60.

The previously reported death toll stood at 40.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said in a statement that security forces killed at least 10 people on Wednesday in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman.

That came after another 10 people were killed on Tuesday, including five in the White Nile state, three in Omdurman and two in Khartoum's Bahri neighborhood.

The committee said it held "the militias of the (military) council... responsible for this massacre."

More than 300 people were injured, according to the CCSD, although the exact number of wounded was difficult to establish since the Transitional Military Council (TMC) has switched off the internet in many parts of the country.

The doctors' committee is the medical arm of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has been spearheading protests against army rule.

Protesters have previously singled out the Rapid Support Forces, paramilitaries with origins in the 16-year-old war in the western region of Darfur whose commander is deputy chairman on the ruling military council.

Following the deadly crackdown, the military council announced it was abandoning all previous agreements reached with protest leaders on a transition to civilian rule.

The protest movement in turn dismissed the generals' promise of elections within nine months instead.

On Wednesday hundreds of residents of the northern suburb of Khartoum Bahri blocked off streets with barricades made from stones, and waited by them in silence, a witness told AFP.

In the distance gunfire could be heard.

In the early morning, sporadic shooting could be heard in the Khartoum 2 neighborhood, an area where there are several embassies, an AFP reporter said.

On Monday, security forces broke up the protest camp outside military headquarters in Khartoum, posing a new challenge to the protest movement.

The attack caused international outcry, drawing strong criticism from the United Nations, European Union, African Union and other observers.

The TMC has been in power since long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was deposed and arrested in a peaceful military coup in April that followed months of anti-government protests.

But protesters say the new military rulers are a continuation of al-Bashir's former regime and have vowed to continue their sit-in, which was completely cleared after Monday's crackdown.

The head of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) announced early Tuesday that elections will be held within nine months to resolve the crisis since the ouster of former al-Bashir.

The statement by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan follows the killing of more than 30 protesters Monday in the capital Khartoum as government forces dispersed a two-month sit-in calling for the handover of power to civilian authorities.

Addressing the nation on state television, Al-Burhan said the TMC has also cancelled all previous agreements with the main opposition coalition and has suspended talks with them.

Al-Burhan pledged to hold a free and fair election, adding the TMC will declare a temporary cabinet in the coming days.

He also promised to launch an investigation into the killing of the protesters.