Tunisia's president dies following hospitalization: broadcaster

Tunisia's 92-year-old President Beji Caid Essebsi died Thursday after being taken to a military hospital after falling seriously ill, according to Tunisian broadcaster Ennahar TV.

Essebsi "was taken seriously ill and transferred to the military hospital in Tunis," the presidency said on its Facebook page earlier Thursday.

Shortly afterwards key adviser Firas Guefrech said on Twitter that the president was in "critical condition."

The announcement came after two suicide attacks in Tunis on security forces killed a policeman and wounded eight people.

Essebsi, the country's first democratically elected president, came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked revolts in several Arab nations.

Essebsi had been briefly hospitalized last week as well.

He recently announced he wouldn't run again in elections this November, saying a younger person should lead the country.