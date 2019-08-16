Libya’s Haftar forces claim they hit airport housing Turkish drones

The self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Khalifa Haftar claimed late Thursday that it carried out airstrikes on an airport housing Turkish drones in northwest Libya, a spokesman of the group said.

The Bawbat al-Wasat website quoted LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari as saying on his Facebook page that the strikes targeted two warehouses at Zuwarah Airport which were being used to launch Turkish drones.

Al-Mismari said the warehouses were flattened, but the airport's airstrip and terminal were avoided.

He added that the airstrikes came after information was gathered about the movement of Turkish drones.

Haftar is believed to be backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates; while Turkey supports the internationally recognized government of Libya.

In April, Haftar ordered his forces to capture Tripoli from the GNA. The fighting has since reached a stalemate and displaced thousands of civilians.

The oil-rich country is torn between two competing governments: one in Tripoli; and the other based in the eastern city of Tobruk, which is allied with Haftar.