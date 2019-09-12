Train derails in Congo, leaving 50 people dead

Fifty people have died in a train accident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the country's minister for humanitarian affairs announced on Thursday.

The train derailed around 3 a.m. (02:00 GMT) in the province of Tanganyika, in the southeast of the central African country. Several people also suffered injuries.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Minister Steve Mbikayi said the death toll was provisional.

"Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected," he said on Twitter.