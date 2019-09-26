Bomb attack targeting Turkish officials in Mogadishu injures 3 teachers

A bomb attack that hit a vehicle carrying personnel of Turkey's Maarif Foundation in Somalian capital Mogadishu injured three people.

The attack that hit the armored SUV took place around midday at the Zoobe junction at the city center.

Three teachers were slightly injured in the attack and transferred to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital. The driver escaped the incident unharmed.

No claims of responsibility have been reported so far.

Maarif Foundation operates Turkish schools in more than 30 countries.