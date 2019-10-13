Independent academic Kais Saied wins Tunisia's presidential runoff: exit polls

Tunisian independent candidate Kais Saied has secured more than 72% of votes in the presidential elections held on Sunday, according to exit polls.

Saied's supporters exploded with joy, celebrating on the main boulevard of Tunis even though official results from Sunday's runoff vote weren't expected until Tuesday.

The winner of the topsy-turvy election inherits a North African country struggling to create jobs, revive tourism and overcome sporadic extremist violence — but proud of its still-budding democracy. This is only Tunisia's second free presidential election.

Polls carried in Tunisian media by Sigma Conseil and Emhrod Consulting forecast that Saied would come out on top with between 72% and 77% of the vote. Rival Nabil Karoui, who was in jail for most of the campaign, was projected to win between 23% and 27%.

Tunisians went to polling stations on Sunday to elect the country's second elected president since the 2011 uprising.

Polling stations opened nationwide at 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) and were shut at 5 p.m. (1600 GMT).

More than 7 million Tunisians were eligible to cast ballots in Sunday's vote, according to the country's electoral commission.

The winner of Sunday's vote will replace Tunisia's first freely elected President Beji Caid Essebsi, who died last July.