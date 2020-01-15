Cease-fire over, war in Libya to continue: Pro-Haftar House speaker Aguila Saleh

Speaker of pro-Haftar, Tobruk-based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh declared an end to cease-fire in Libya late Wednesday. "The war will continue," he added during a live broadcast of Al-Ghad television.

Saleh also added that Turkey's efforts prevented forces of warlord Khalifa Haftar from taking control of the nation's capital Tripoli, which is run by UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj.

Saleh's statement came as the warring sides had agreed for a truce brokered by Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia. The negotiations in Moscow failed early Tuesday as Haftar abruptly left the meeting.



An Anadolu Agency reporter said that there are still no signs of clashes in Tripoli.



The oil-rich North African country has been wracked by bloody turmoil since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed long-time dictator Moamer Gadhafi, with multiple foreign powers now involved.

The U.N.-recognized government had been under attack since last April from Haftar's forces, who is based in the east of the country.

Haftar's forces on January 6 captured the strategic coastal city of Sirte.

Sarraj on Monday called on Libyans to "turn the page on the past, reject discord and to close ranks to move towards stability and peace."