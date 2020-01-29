Sudan investigates UAE youth recruitment after protests

Sudan said Tuesday it was investigating the case of Sudanese men who were transferred to Libyan oil facilities after being hired as guards by an Emirati company. Sudan's foreign ministry said it was looking into the case after some of the men's families gathered outside the ministry building in Khartoum to protest amid a heavy security presence. The families also demonstrated outside the Emirati embassy in Khartoum on Tuesday for a second time.

Two protesters said their relatives had traveled to the United Arab Emirates to work for a security service company as guards. They had then been transferred to Ras Lanuf oil terminal in Libya last week, before returning to the UAE after protests over their case in Sudan. Ras Lanuf is one of the oil ports that has been blockaded since Jan. 18 by groups loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

The UAE is Haftar's most important supporter in a conflict that has increasingly become a proxy war. The UAE has also been a prominent player in Sudan, where it has close ties to top military officials who toppled former President Omar al-Bashir last year after months of street protests.

Sudan sent troops to fight in the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, in which the UAE also participated, though Sudan's transitional government, which is sharing power with the military, has said it is drawing down its presence there.

Foreign fighters and guards including many from Sudan have been used in Libya and Yemen many times. The U.N. said in a December report that five Sudanese and four Chadian armed groups had contributed thousands of combatants to fight in Libya. A separate U.N. report on Sudan released this month also said that many Arabs from the conflict-wracked region of Darfur were fighting as "individual mercenaries" alongside Libyan warring parties.