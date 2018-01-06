Trump says he'd be open to talking with North Korean leader

U.S. President Donald Trump says he's open to talking with the North Korean leader he's called "Rocket Man" and is hoping some good can come from upcoming talks between the Koreas.

Trump told reporters that at Camp David the talks between North Korea and South Korea are result of his pressure and "I hope it works out."

He said that he "always believes in talking."

"If something can come out of those talks that would be a great thing for all of humanity."

He said North Korea's Kim Jong Un — who's threatened the U.S. with a nuclear attack — "knows I'm not messing around, not even a little bit, not even 1 percent."

North and South Korea have agreed to discuss cooperation on the upcoming Olympics in South Korea, as well as other issues, in rare talks set to begin Tuesday.