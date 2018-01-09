Trump says he would beat Oprah if she ran for president in 2020

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he could beat media mogul Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest but said he did not think the actress and talk show host would run.

"I like Oprah," Trump said, adding that he had appeared on her long-running afternoon program.

"I know her very well," he told reporters during a meeting with lawmakers at the White House, before adding: "I don't think she's going to run."

"Oprah would be a lot of fun," he said.

Winfrey's rousing speech at Sunday's Golden Globes ignited speculation in Hollywood and on America's political left that the billionaire chat show queen is harboring White House ambitions -- buzz that delighted her legions of fans.