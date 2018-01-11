   
Tillerson to attend int'l foreign ministers meeting on North Korea in Canada

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at a joint news conference between President Trump and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018. (Reuters Photo)
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will attend a meeting of international foreign ministers in Canada next week to discuss diplomatic efforts on the Korean Peninsula, the State Department said on Thursday.

Canada is hosting the Vancouver Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Security and Stability on the Korean Peninsula from Monday through Wednesday, the department said in a statement.

"The meeting will bring together nations from across the globe to demonstrate international solidarity against North Korea's dangerous and illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs," it said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will participate in the meeting's welcome dinner on Monday, the State Department said.

