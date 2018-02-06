House intelligence panel votes to make classified Democratic memo public

The House intelligence committee voted late Monday to allow the release of a Democratic rebuttal of a Republican memo declassified on Friday.

The memo alleges mistakes by the FBI and the Justice Department in their inquiry into Russian election meddling.

The Senate and House intelligence committees are two of the main congressional panels probing allegations that Russia sought to interfere in the U.S. election to boost Republican President Donald Trump's chances of winning, and possible collusion between Trump associates and Russia.

Moscow has denied the allegations, and Trump has repeatedly dismissed any accusations of collusion.