Colombia closes unofficial entry points on Venezuela border

Colombia has closed 17 unofficial entry points on its frontier with Venezuela in a new attempt to stem an influx of migrants fleeing a massive economic crisis, the broadcaster Blu Radio reported Tuesday.

People and vehicles can no longer cross at those points, Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin was quoted as saying.

Colombia has also increased the number of soldiers and tightened entry requirements at the border.

It will now register Venezuelans living in Colombia to allow them to access education and health services, Holguin said.

President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday that the influx of Venezuelans was "maybe the most serious problem" Colombia had and welcomed the possibility of international support.

About 550,000 Venezuelans are estimated to be living in Colombia.

Another 37,000 cross the border daily, though many of them go back after buying food and medicines that are not available in Venezuela.

The South American country, which has the world's largest proven oil reserves, has been hit hard by a global drop in oil prices, coupled with quadruple-digit inflation.