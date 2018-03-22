Trump attorney Dowd resigns amid shakeup

President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team.

Attorney John Dowd is confirming his decision in an email to The Associated Press.

Dowd says he "loves the president" and wishes him well.

John Dowd stepped down after concluding Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice, one of the people said, according to the Times.

Dowd has been the lead lawyer since last summer, when longtime Trump personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz stepped down, but the latest shakeup to the legal team has been rumored for several days.

Earlier this week, Trump beefed up his legal team with a lawyer who accuses the FBI and U.S. Justice Department of trying to frame Trump with false charges of colluding with Russia during the 2016 election campaign, possibly signaling a more aggressive drive to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Washington lawyer Joseph diGenova will join the legal team this week, according to attorney Jay Sekulow, who also represents Trump.

Another Trump's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, also is confirming Dowd's departure.

The move comes several days after Trump added a new lawyer to his team — former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova.