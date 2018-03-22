   
AMERICAS
CATEGORIES

Venezuela socialists celebrate Peru leader's resignation

REUTERS
CARACAS
Published
Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski addresses the nation as he resigns at the Presidential Palace in Lima, Peru March 21, 2018. (Reuters Photo)
Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski addresses the nation as he resigns at the Presidential Palace in Lima, Peru March 21, 2018. (Reuters Photo)

Senior Venezuelan socialist leader Diosdado Cabello exulted over the fall of Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski with a fireworks display following months of enmity between the two governments.

Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker who once held U.S. citizenship, has led Latin American criticism of President Nicolas Maduro's government over rights and democracy, even banning him from attending a summit in Lima next month.

But he resigned on Wednesday in the face of near-certain impeachment over a graft investigation into his connections to Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction company that has acknowledged bribing officials across Latin America.

"These fireworks are because someone is going! Goodbye PPK, farewell PPK!" boomed Cabello to a cheering crowd, using an acronym for Kuczynski's full name, as fireworks went off overhead during a rally late on Wednesday.

"Here are some fireworks to remind the world - if you mess with Venezuela, you're out!" he added in the event broadcast on his weekly TV show 'Bashing with the Sledgehammer.'

Supporters chanted: "He's gone, he's gone!"

Despite Kuczynski's fall, Maduro still faces strong opposition from most major nations around Latin America.

Peru's new leader - Vice President Martin Vizcarra - may follow the same hard line on Venezuela as his predecessor.

Defying Peru's ban, Maduro has vowed to be at the mid-April Summit of the Americas, which his biggest international critic - U.S. President Donald Trump - is also due to attend.

"See you in Lima!" added a jubilant Cabello, naming Trump among other international leaders opposed to Venezuela's government.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez also laid into Peru's outgoing president, calling him, on Twitter, a "self-styled imperialist lapdog" and "evil person" who was heading for the "rubbish bin of history."

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Americas Brazilian prosecutors on Wednesday said they had opened an investigation...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS