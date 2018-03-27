Gunman who killed 6 in Quebec mosque pleads guilty, averting trial

At least 6 dead after gunmen attack mosque in Canada's Quebec

French-Canadian student charged with six counts of murder over Quebec mosque attack

Gunman Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six people and injured eight others in a mosque in Quebec, Canada in January 2017, has pleaded guilty to the killings.

The court trial commenced Monday for the 28-year-old, who had pleaded "not guilty" to all 12 charges, including six accounts of first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, however, he changed his plea to "guilty" for the six killings, averting a trial.

Bissonnette had requested that there be triple the standard number of jury members available for his trial, which was estimated to take over two months.

Francois Huot, Judge at the Quebec City Court, had prohibited any information being published or broadcast regarding this case and ordered all information be provided to the jury in court proceedings.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin April 3.

Bissonnette entered Quebec City Islamic Culture Centre Mosque on Jan. 29, 2017, while 35 worshipers were praying, and fired shots that killed six.

He was caught by police and confessed to carrying out the attack.