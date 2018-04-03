YouTube shooting suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot, at least 3 injured

A woman believed to be behind a shooting at Youtube headquarters in California has been found dead with a self-inflicted wound, San Bruno police Chief Ed Barberini said.

Barberini said the "investigation is still ongoing" and that security forces were "still clearing the building."

A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital says it received three patients. Spokesman Brent Andrew said a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman is in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman is in fair condition.

He added that the hospital is expecting more patients but doesn't know their conditions.

Google, which owns the world's biggest online video website, posted on Twitter that the company is coordinating with authorities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it responded to the shooting at YouTube's suburban campus.

YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik posted on Twitter that he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he was barricaded in a room with his co-workers before being safely evacuated.

Will Hudson said a friend who works for YouTube texted him about the shooter.

"I think there might be a shooter in my building," read one text. "The fire alarm went off so we started to evacuate and then people (started) running saying there was a shooter."

Hudson said the friend made it safely back to San Francisco and was in contact with his family. Hudson said he's become used to hearing about gun violence but has never been so close to it before.

"It just feels strange. It feels like it could really be anyone. That's really the strangeness of it," he said.