Cohen claims attorney-client privilege on Trump files seized in FBI raid

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, have told a federal judge in New York that they believe some of the documents and devices seized from Cohen during an FBI raid are protected by attorney-client privilege, and they want a chance to review the material before prosecutors get to examine them.

Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office and residence on Monday, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors and the attorneys for Cohen and Trump appeared before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Friday in Manhattan.

Cohen's attorneys say they want a chance to review documents seized in the raid and specify items they believe aren't relevant to the investigation.

An attorney for the president, Joanna Hendon, told the judge that Trump has "an acute interest in this matter."

A federal prosecutor's office said Friday's hearing would also address a temporary restraining order sought by Cohen.

The hearing was ongoing.

Trump, who in the last month has escalated his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country."