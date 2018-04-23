9 killed, 16 injured as van runs over pedestrians in Canada's Toronto

A man plowed a white rental van into a crowd of pedestrians in the center of Canada's biggest city Toronto on Monday, police said, killing nine people and injuring 16 others.

"Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck," Toronto police initially wrote on Twitter, with a follow-up tweet saying it was "too early" to confirm the number of those injured or their injuries. Nine people succumbed to their wounds, local media reported.

MORE — Footage shows scene after van mows down a dozen pedestrians in Torontohttps://t.co/w2Dyj7kOBq pic.twitter.com/uAPyktu2wj — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) April 23, 2018

It was not immediately clear what caused the van to strike the pedestrians in the north-central part of the city. Police did not immediately identify the driver.

"At this point it's too early to tell what if any motive there was. We are also unable right now to tell the extent or the number of persons injured," Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said.

A witness, Phil Zullo, told Canadian Press that he saw police arresting a man who had been driving a Ryder rental truck and saw people "strewn all over the road" where the incident occurred.

"I must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers," Zullo said. "It was awful. Brutal."

Police later announced the driver of the van was in custody, but gave no details on the age, gender or the possible motive of the perpetrator.

Police, fire and emergency medical units were called to Toronto's Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East after the collision shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The incident happened about 30 kms (18 miles) from downtown, where the Group of Seven foreign ministers of industrialized nations, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and U.S. were meeting on Monday. There was no noticeable change in security around the Intercontinental Hotel where the ministers gathered.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said officials were investigating.

"We're still gathering information and as soon as we can, we'll share more information with Canadians," Trudeau told reporters about an hour after news of the incident broke.

The United States and Europe have seen a string of deadly attacks in which vehicles were used to mow down pedestrians, including an Oct. 31 attack in New York that killed eight.