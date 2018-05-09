Trump rules out demilitarized zone for upcoming US-North Korea summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will announce the site for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un within three days and it will not be held at the demilitarized zone along the border between the two Koreas.

"It will not be there," he told reporters at the White House when asked if the planned meeting would be at the DMZ. "We're going to announce it within three days."

The U.S. president previously said he was interested in holding the historic meeting on the heavily fortified border separating North and South Korea. He said the DMZ was appealing "because you're there" and any celebration would be memorable if the talks proved successful.

Trump also hailed Wednesday the release of three Americans detained in North Korea as they make their way back home.

Kicking off a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said that he "appreciates" Kim Jong Un's decision to release the detainees ahead of the leaders' planned summit.

He said he's looking forward to the meeting and believes it's going to be a great thing for North Korea.

Trump broke the news on Twitter earlier Wednesday that the detainees were on their way back to the U.S. with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump said he would be greeting them at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 a.m. Thursday.

He says of the arrival: "I think it will be a very special time."

The U.S.-North Korea meeting is expected to be held in late May or early June.

A number of other countries have also been considered, including Singapore.