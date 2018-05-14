   
Melania Trump treated for benign kidney condition, in hospital

U.S. first lady Melania Trump enters the White House colonnade as she arrives for the launch of her Be Best initiative in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2018. (REUTERS Photo)
U.S. President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, has been treated for what was described as a benign kidney condition and will remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the rest of the week, the first lady's office said on Monday.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Mrs. Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure to treat the kidney condition.

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," Grisham said. "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."

