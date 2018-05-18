All of Chile's bishops offer resignations to pope over child sex abuse cover-up

Pope Francis summons Chile's bishops to Rome over their role in covering up sexual abuse

All 34 Chilean bishops who attended a crisis meeting this week with Pope Francis about the cover-up of sexual abuse in their country have offered their resignation, the bishops said in a statement released on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if the pope had accepted their resignation.

"We have put our positions in the hands of the Holy Father and will leave it to him to decide freely for each of us," the bishops said in their statement, in which they also apologized to Chile, the victims of abuse and the pope for the scandal.

The mass resignation marks the first time in history that an entire bishops conference had offered to step down en masse over a scandal.

It also lays bare the devastation that the case has caused to the Catholic Church in Chile and beyond.