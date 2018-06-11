   
Trudeau’s fake eyebrow comes off while speaking

"Who doesn't wear fake eyebrows these days," a Twitter user exclaimed on Sunday as the left eyebrow of Canadian Prime Minister seemingly came off on video.

While addressing reporters with French President Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau's eyebrow slowly slid downwards, setting social media abuzz with discussion over whether the premier was really wearing fake eyebrows.

The video that first aired on Canada's CPAC later showed that the awkward eyebrow slide was real.

Trudeau's eyebrow was not the only thing sliding as his country and the U.S. careened into a diplomatic and trade crisis earlier in the day as top White House advisers lashed out at the prime minister in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's early G-7 departure and rejection of the summit's statement of shared values.

The spat drew in Germany and France, who sharply criticized Trump's decision to abruptly withdraw his support for a Group of Seven communique hammered out at a Canadian summit on Saturday, accusing him of destroying trust and acting inconsistently.

