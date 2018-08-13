Baltimore cop resigns after video shows him punching man

A police office in Maryland's Baltimore who inflicted violence on a man has resigned after a video showing the incident became viral, U.S. media reported on Monday.

Baltimore cop resigns after video showing him heavily attacking a man becomes viralhttps://t.co/YNGFNunNNE pic.twitter.com/yHLZ7MBECA — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) August 13, 2018

In the video, the cop is seen attacking a man, heavily punching him in the face and making him bleed.

In a statement, the Baltimore Police Department said that interim commissioner Gary Tuggle accepted the resignation of the officer.

"This remains an active criminal investigation," the department said.