Fire sweeps through nursing home in Chile, killing 10 women

A fire swept through a nursing home in southern Chile on Tuesday, killing 10 elderly women, the regional governor said.

Investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the fire that broke out at around 3 a.m. in a dormitory at the Santa Marta nursing home about 320 miles (520 kilometers) south of the Chilean capital. Only three elderly women were rescued from the burning room.

Bio Bio region Gov. Jorge Ulloa said staff at the home had checked the room 10 or 12 minutes before the fire "and didn't find anything." He said the doors to the dormitory were open, in line with regulations.

A security guard was also quoted as saying that he had heard an explosion shortly before the fire broke out, indicating that it may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

News portal Emol said the 10 women who died had not been able to flee the fire because they had difficulty walking.

No other details were immediately available about the victims.