Trump calls for ouster of CNN president Zucker

U.S. President Donald Trump urged AT&T on Thursday to fire CNN president Jeff Zucker in his latest attack on the media.

According to Trump's tweet, the CNN's "hatred and extreme bias" toward him "clouded their thinking and made them unable to function."

"But actually, as I have always said, this has been going on for a long time. Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility!" Trump said.

In a follow-up tweet, he also attacked NBC News and its chairman Andy Lack.

"The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired (?) for incompetence, and much worse," he said.

In another tweet Trump reiterated his claim about media being "the enemy of the people."

"I just cannot state strongly enough how totally dishonest much of the Media is. Truth doesn't matter to them, they only have their hatred & agenda. This includes fake books, which come out about me all the time, always anonymous sources, and are pure fiction. Enemy of the People!" he said.

Trump's repeated attacks on news media, which has alarmed free speech advocates, has been inherent to his tenure in the White House.