US envoy to UN Nikki Haley resigns from post

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell the AP, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

Trump tweeted that he has a "big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m."

Congressional and Trump administration officials told the AP that Haley plans to resign. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record ahead of Trump's announcement. They did not provide a reason.

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month coordinated Trump's second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

Before she was named by Trump to her U.N. post, Haley was governor of South Carolina, the first woman to hold the post. She was re-elected in 2014.

Last month Haley wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post discussing her policy disagreements but also her pride in working for Trump. It came in response to an anonymous essay in The New York Times by a senior administration official that alleged there to be a secret "resistance" effort from the right in Trump's administration and that there were internal discussions of invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

"I proudly serve in this administration, and I enthusiastically support most of its decisions and the direction it is taking the country," Haley wrote. "But I don't agree with the president on everything."

Haley received scathing criticism around the world in May after defending Israel's military offensive near the Gaza border that martyred at least 62 Palestinians.

Haley praised Israel for showing "restraint" against Palestinians and Hamas who "has been inciting violence for years, long before the United States decided to move our embassy" to Jerusalem.

Addressing a U.N. Security Council meeting on deadly violence in Gaza, Haley said: "No country in this chamber would act with more restraint than Israel has."

Haley once again came under fire in September as a New York Times report revealed that the U.S. State Department spent $52,701 last year on customized and motorized curtains for Haley's official residence in Manhattan.

Many people have taken to social media to express their shock and anger about the expensive revelation as the purchase was made while the department was undergoing steep budget cuts and had frozen hiring.