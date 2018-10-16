   
AMERICAS
CATEGORIES

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer, family announces

FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
Published
In this Oct. 12, 2015 file photo, Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen looks on before the start of the first quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo)
In this Oct. 12, 2015 file photo, Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen looks on before the start of the first quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo)

Billionaire Paul Allen, who founded US software giant Microsoft with Bill Gates in the 1970s, died Monday at the age of 65 after his latest battle with cancer, his family said.

"My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend," Allen's sister Jody said in a statement.

"Paul's family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern... At this time of loss and grief for us -- and so many others -- we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day."

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Americas Harvard University went on trial Monday over an opaque admissions...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS