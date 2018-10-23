Bolton says Russia hurt itself meddling in US vote, warns 'don't mess with elections'

U.S. national security advisor John Bolton said Russian meddling in U.S. elections had backfired on Moscow, providing a lesson to the Kremlin: "Don't mess with American elections."

Speaking on a visit to Moscow, Bolton said there was no evidence the meddling -- which Russia has denied -- materially affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, but that it did create mistrust towards Russia.

Bolton said he made the point during the discussions that the Russian meddling has been "particularly harmful for Russian-American relations without providing anything for them in return."

He emphasized that the Russian interference has caused "distress and animosity" across the U.S., effectively blocking the possibility of improving Russia-U.S. ties.

Bolton noted that it has been a huge loss for both countries but particularly for Russia

He also said that besides the meddling, he and Putin touched on the conflict as well as Trump's decision on the arms treaty during their 90-minute meeting.

"We had lengthy conversations about arms control issues, the new strategic landscape and the INF (Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces) treaty."

Bolton earlier said Trump wished to meet Putin when the two visit Paris on November 11 for World War I commemorations.

During the press conference he said arrangements were being made for that meeting.