Trump plans to terminate US birthright citizenship for non-immigrants

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is planning to end birthright citizenship for babies of illegal immigrants and non-immigrants born in America with an executive order, according to an interview with Axios website released on Tuesday.

"We're the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States," Trump said during the interview.

Trump said the process to terminate birthright citizenship was "in the process" and that "it will happen."

U.S.-born children of all immigrants, including those living in the U.S. illegally, have been automatically considered American citizens since the adoption of the Constitution's 14th Amendment in 1868.

Repeal of the citizenship clause would require the votes of two-thirds of both houses of the Congress and support from three-fourths of the nation's state legislatures.

Some conservatives, however, believe that the granting of citizenship in such cases could be changed without amending the Constitution.

"It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't," Trump said.

Trump repeatedly promised to revoke birthright citizenship during his election campaign in 2015.

The president's comments on birthright citizenship comes before U.S. midterm elections in November as Trump sees his hard-line immigration stance as a winning issue.

Trump administration faced mounting criticism in June over the forced separation of children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border but the president defended White House's immigration policy saying "You have to stand for something."