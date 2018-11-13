Trump considers firing Chief of Staff Kelly, Homeland Security chief Nielsen: reports

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering removing Department of Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen and replacing Chief of Staff John Kelly in another shakeup of his administration, US media reported on Tuesday.

Nielsen, a protégé of Kelly who became the secretary at Homeland Security when he left the job to become Trump's chief of staff, is expected to leave her job in the coming weeks, ABC News reported, although it was not immediately clear when these personnel changes would be made.

Trump is considering replacing Kelly with Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Nick Ayers, ABC News said.

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, has worked to bring more stability to White House operations under the unpredictable Trump. During much of Kelly's time in the chief of staff role, the pair has had a rocky relationship, a fact that was highlighted in Bob Woodward's best-selling book "Fear: Trump in the White House."

Trump, who has been focused on toughening immigration policies, also has been said to have been unhappy with Nielsen's efforts to tighten the border.

Trump canceled plans to travel with Nielsen, charged with carrying out his immigration crackdown, to visit U.S. troops at the southern border in Texas this week, according to Washington Post.

Trump is seeking a replacement who will implement his controversial immigration policy with more zeal, the Post said.

The White House and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.