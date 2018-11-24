US judge denies Trump's ex-campaign aide Papadopoulos' bid to delay jail term

White House says Mueller indictments 'have nothing to do with Trump'

A U.S. federal judge has denied a motion by George Papadopoulos, a former aide for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, seeking to postpone his sentence pending a separate case he hoped would lead to his conviction being overturned.

Papadopoulos sought the delay to his 14-day jail sentence until an appeals court rules in a separate case challenging the constitutionality of special counsel Robert Mueller's appointment.

But in an order Sunday, U.S. District Court Judge Randy Moss said Papadopoulos' arguments failed to justify a delay.

"The court, accordingly, concludes that Papadopoulos' motion for a stay pending his appeal of this decision lacks merit," Moss wrote in his ruling. "Plaintiff's motion to continue bail and motion to stay his surrender date are hereby denied."

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty last year to lying to federal agents about his interactions with Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign. He also forfeited most of his rights to contest his conviction.

His lawyer argued that the appellate case could constitute new evidence that could allow him to mount a challenge.