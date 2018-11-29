   
Canada sanctions 17 Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

OTTOWA
Published
In this file photo taken on August 24, 2018, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland speaks at the Tree Island Steel Company, in Richmond, British Columbia. (AFP Photo)
Canada announced targeted sanctions Thursday against 17 Saudi nationals it said were linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month.

The sanctions, which freezes their assets and bars their travel to Canada, "target individuals who are, in the opinion of the government of Canada, responsible for or complicit in the extrajudicial killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on October 2, 2018," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

