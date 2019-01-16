Florida official under fire after saying Muslim congresswoman might ‘blow up’ Capitol

A Florida official came under fire after comparing Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib to a suicide bomber who might blow up the Capitol Hill.

Tlaib is the first Palestinian American woman in United States Congress.

"A Hamas-loving anti-Semite has NO place in government! She is a danger and [I] would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill," Anabelle Lima-Taub, a commissioner in Hallandale Beach, said.

Tlaib later rebuked Lima-Taub's Islamophobic remarks on Twitter.

"This sort of hateful anti-Muslim rhetoric doesn't happen in a vacuum - this President embraced it and Republicans have happily gone along with it," she wrote.

The Florida official — who also added a link to a petition demanding Tlaib be removed from Congress — faced harsh criticism for her Islamophobic message.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called for Lima-Taub's resignation.

"CAIR-Florida strongly condemns the disgraceful racist and Islamophobic statements published by Commissioner Annabelle Lima-Taub," Wilfredo Ruiz, communications director for the CAIR in Florida, said in a statement.