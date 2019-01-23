Maduro breaks diplomatic relations with US, gives 72 hours for personnel to leave

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday he was breaking diplomatic relations with the United States, after the Trump administration recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's interim president.

Speaking to supporters outside the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, socialist leader Maduro said he would give U.S. diplomatic personnel 72 hours to leave Venezuela, which is suffering from a hyperinflationary economic collapse.

"I've decided to break diplomatic and political relations with the imperialist government of the United States," said Maduro to thousands of cheering supporters in Caracas.

"Get out! Leave Venezuela, here there's dignity, damn it," he said, giving the U.S. delegation 72 hours to quit the country.