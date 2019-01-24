Putin expresses support to Maduro in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro and expressed support, after several other nations recognized the self-declared Venezuelan leader Juan Guaido, the Kremlin said.

"The President of Russia expressed support for the legitimate authorities of Venezuela in the context of a domestic political crisis that has been provoked from the outside," it said.

In the call, Putin also said he supports a "peaceful dialogue" in Venezuela. The President also added that intervention in Venezuela's domestic affairs is a gross violation of international law.

Russia previously dismissed the political crisis in Venezuela as an attempted coup and expressed concern over suggestions of possible foreign military intervention, calling President Maduro the crisis-hit country's legitimate leader.