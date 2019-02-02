Maduro proposes holding congressional elections early in speech to supporters

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro proposed on Saturday bringing forward parliamentary elections to this year, as he seeks to crush the threat posed by the National Assembly's head, Juan Guaido, who has proclaimed himself legitimate head-of-state.

Maduro in a speech to supporters Saturday said it would be up to the pro-government constitutional assembly to decide whether or not to back his proposal.

Elections for the opposition-controlled National Assembly aren't supposed to take place again until 2020.

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10 when President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition. Tension climbed when Guaido proclaimed himself the acting president on Jan. 23.