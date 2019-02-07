Trump critic Roger Waters declares support for Maduro

The co-founder and former bass guitarist of the legendary rock band Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, who is known for his political activism, showed his support to Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and called on the U.S. to take its "hands off" the country.

In the tweet, Waters wrote, "STOP THIS LATEST USG INSANITY, LEAVE THE VENEZUELAN PEOPLE ALONE. THEY HAVE A REAL DEMOCRACY, STOP TRYING TO DESTROY IT SO THE 1% CAN PLUNDER THEIR OIL. US HANDS OFF."

The 75-year-old musician has repeatedly criticized Trump's policies on and off the stage, especially those about his "border wall," which was one of the U.S. president's major promises in his 2016 election campaign. Waters even went as far as using fake images that showed Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood or with a Nazi salute during his shows.

His mockery of Trump received backlash from many for going too far. When asked in an interview with the CNN in 2017 about the negative reactions he received from doing the stunts on his tours, Waters gave another controversial answer, saying those who criticize him should "go see Katy Perry" instead.