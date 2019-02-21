   
Venezuela's Maduro shuts border with Brazil, considers closing Colombia border

CARACAS
Published 21.02.2019 20:22 Modified 21.02.2019 20:23
Containers block the Tienditas bridge, with a stage in the background -where a concert will take place on Saturday 23- in Urena, Venezuela, on the border with Colombia, on February 20, 2019. (Reuters Photo)
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday the government was considering closing the border with Colombia and would close the border with Brazil ahead of opposition plans to bring in humanitarian aid despite his objection.

In televised comments, Maduro said the stockpiling of aid for Venezuela in the Colombian border town of Cucuta was a "provocation". He argues the opposition's plans are a cheap show to undermine his government.

Maduro said the government would close the border with Brazil on Thursday night after the Brazilian government pledged to also send aid in.

