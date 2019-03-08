Chelsea Manning arrested for refusal to testify in WikiLeaks case

Chelsea Manning, who was jailed in 2013 for leaking U.S. military secrets to WikiLeaks, was arrested again Friday for refusing to testify in a grand jury investigation targeting the anti-secrecy group, her supporters said.

"Chelsea Manning has been remanded into federal custody for her refusal to provide testimony" to a grand jury in Arlington, Virginia, said a statement from The Sparrow Project.

They cited the judge in the case, Claude Hilton, as saying Manning would be held indefinitely "until she purges or the end of the life of the grand jury."

In 2010 the former army intelligence analyst, who is transgender and was then known as Bradley Manning, gave WikiLeaks more than 700,000 classified documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Those revelations exposed covered-up misdeeds and possible crimes by U.S. troops and allies, and made public the secret communications of U.S. diplomats around the world.

Her actions made her a hero to anti-war and anti-secrecy activists, but U.S. establishment figures branded her a traitor. The leak also made WikiLeaks a force in the global anti-secrecy movement.

Manning was jailed for 35 years in 2013, but president Barack Obama later commuted her sentence, leading to her release in May 2017.

Manning said Tuesday that the Alexandria court gave no information on what the grand jury is investigating.

"We didn't learn anything apart from there was a whole lot of government lawyers in there."

But it is widely believed that federal prosecutors are investigating WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange on national security grounds.

WikiLeaks played a pivotal role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election when it published data hacked from Democratic Party computers by Russian intelligence, according to U.S. officials.

Assange, who has been living in Ecuador's embassy in London to avoid arrest, says the United States wants him extradited to stand trial over WikiLeaks' activities, which he says are no different than what journalists do.

Hanna Jonasson, a lawyer for Assange, said they believe that the US case is focused on the 2010 leak that involved Manning.

In a statement WikiLeaks called the ruling against Manning "a dark day for journalism."

"Forcing a source to testify against a journalist for publishing true information is an extreme normally only seen in the world's most authoritarian states," WikiLeaks said.