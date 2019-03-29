Trump threatens to close Mexico border if illegal immigration continues

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would close all or "large sections" of the border with Mexico if the southern neighbor "did not immediately stop all illegal immigration."

"Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S. through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn't immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug (sic) our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week," the president wrote on Twitter.

"This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and "talk." Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing!" he added.

Trump also slammed Democrats for what he called "the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World."

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday failed to override Trump's first veto, handing him a victory in his effort to spend billions more for constructing barriers along the Southwest border than Congress has approved.

The vote enabled Trump to move forward on an issue that was a hallmark of his 2016 presidential campaign and of his presidency.

Trump had declared the border emergency under a law that lets him shift budget funds to address dire situations. His plan is to shift an additional $3.6 billion from military construction projects to work on border barriers.